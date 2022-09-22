INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 71-year-old Independence, Missouri woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday in northeast Missouri.

The crash was reported just after 12 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36, about 3 miles east of Macon, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol said a semitrailer was broken down in the roadway when the driver of a Toyota Highlander hit the semi from behind.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as Mary K. Kliethermes, 71, of Independence.

The crash remains under investigation.

