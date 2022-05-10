INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence, Missouri family has left something special on their porch, should the man who stole from them return to their home.

Home surveillance video from Sunday shows a man pull up to the Collier’s home in a dark SUV.

Jennifer Collier said he ran into their garage, stole two leaf blowers, and drove away.

“No more than the car drove off my husband came right back around to the side of the house,” Jennifer Collier said.

Collier said her family was working in the backyard at the time, just about 20 feet away.

She believes since a neighbor’s camera captured the SUV sitting in front of their house, the man waited until the coast was clear to strike.

“[Why a leaf blower] was my first thought,” Collier said. “There’s so much more he could’ve taken that was far more valuable.”

Collier said her purse was sitting right there.

Collier shared the video on social media and says someone told her about a Friday post from another neighborhood group. That person wrote a man stole a leaf blower from an open garage but appears to have been picked up in a different vehicle.

“We are disciples, and so we want to show [the alleged thief] what that looks like,” Collier said.

Instead of frustration, the Collier’s turn to faith.

Collier left a Bible on her porch.

She hopes the man see her message and comes back, leaves the leaf blowers, and takes the Bible. She left it in a plastic bag to preserve it from the elements.

“He can turn his life around,” Collier said. “Whatever he’s involved in that’s causing him to do these things, and take these actions to innocent families, he can still escape that world that he’s in.”

‘Live God’s Word Every Day’ is on the front of this edition.

For Collier that means showing mercy, even on the day one is the victim of a crime.

“Come on in, let’s talk,” Collier said. “We’re not going to call the police.”

“The Bible is not going to go anywhere,” she added.

Independence police are looking into the case. Officers haven’t revealed any connection to the Friday incident.

