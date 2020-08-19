Independence woman reported missing found deceased following crash

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 73-year-old woman reported missing out of Independence was found dead Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, emergency crews responded to the crash just before 9:30 a.m. at SW Tapawingo, noth of U.S. 40.

The driver of the vehicle, Rachel Gillmore, was eastbound on U.S. 40 when she crossed over onto SW Tapawingo, went off the side of the roadway, struck a tree and went airborne, struck more trees before coming to a rest in a ditch.

The highway patrol said Gillmore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gillmore was reported missing Tuesday by the Independence Police Department after her family said she was believed to have left her home for a doctors appointment on Thursday, Aug. 13, and had not been seen since.