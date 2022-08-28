INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the deadly shooting of her boyfriend—Ryan Wheeler—in July 2021.

Katie L. Black, 27, was orginally sentenced to 17 years by a Jackson County judge after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with electronic monitoring equipment.

The judge sentenced her to 17 years on the second-degree murder conviction, three years for armed criminal action and five years for tampering with electronic monitoring equipment.

The first two sentences are set to run consecutive to each other and the third sentence is set to run concurrent to the first, totaling 20 years.

On July 7, 2021, officers were called to Atherton Sibley Road in regards to a shooting. Deputies found Black at scene while emergency services tended to the Wheeler, who was transported to a local hospital.

She told detectives she accidentally shot her boyfriend but later admitted to firing a shot to scare him during an argument before eventually striking him with the second shot.

