Independence woman who witnessed SUV get stolen from driveway says vehicle has been found

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence woman whose car was stolen from her driveway with her standing just feet away says the vehicle has been located.

Home surveillance video showed what appears to be an orange Dodge Challenger pulling up to the home off South Westport Road Monday morning. A person in black gets out, and in just seconds, they drive off with Brandy Warren’s 2017 Nissan Armada.

Brandy Warren tells FOX4 she received a tip that the orange Challenger was in a mobile home park off 40 Highway.

Warren said her son went to the trailer park and found her vehicle. They are just waiting on police now.