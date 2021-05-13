Independence woman wins $1 million after buying Missouri Lotto ticket at Walmart

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence woman won $1 million this month after buying a Missouri Lotto ticket at Walmart.

Missouri Lottery officials say Theresa McCoy claimed her prize on May 4 after purchasing the winning ticket at the Walmart Supercenter on Bolger Road, just off Interstate 70 and Highway 291, for the March 10 drawing.

Her Quick Pick ticket matched all six winning numbers — 1, 5, 13, 21, 27 and 35.

McCoy is the second player to win a Lotto jackpot this year. In the last fiscal year, players in Jackson County won more than $91.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, the organization said.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android