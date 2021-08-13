Indian Creek rises as Kansas City gets more than 5 inches of rain in 12 hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 5 inches of rain fell on Kansas City between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

At Indian Creek, near 103rd and Wornall, all of the rain turned the creek into a rushing river. The rain also caused part of the nearby Indian Creek Trail to flood, with water covering the section of the trail that winds under Wornall Road.

On the other side of the bank, there used to be a strip mall. It was known to flood whenever Kansas City received a lot of rain.

Kansas City, Missouri decided to buy out the owner of that building and land. The idea was to turn the area into park land that could flood without causing costly damage to homes and businesses.

As of Friday morning the rushing creek water hadn’t spilled over its banks or reached that park area yet.