Infant, 1-year-old among five killed in north St. Louis County crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A two-vehicle crash left five people dead in north St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Lucas and Hunt Road between Hord Ave. and Halls Ferry Road near Lions Park in Jennings.

Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said Travon Nelson, 22, of Florissant, was driving a 2002 Toyota RAV4 with four other passengers, including an infant and 1-year-old, when it veered off the roadway.

Nelson tried to overcorrect but swerved into the northbound lanes.The Toyota then was rear-ended by a 2013 Nissan NV1500 before it overturned.

MSHP said Nelson and all four passengers were killed in the crash.

The other victims were identified as Kristy Monroe, 22, of Mexico, Mo., a 16-year-old boy, a 1-year-old boy and a baby girl who was less than a year old.

Yolanda Talley called 911 after the van and car crashed. She said the curvy road is filled with potholes and drivers speed all the time.

“Oh, my God. I have been crying ever since,” Talley said. “I heard the screams. I hear it every time somebody dies out here. The family members are out here screaming and yelling and hurting.”

Emergency crews took the 54-year-old driver of the Nissan to the hospital. He was seriously injured during the crash, officials said.