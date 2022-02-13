SHAWNEE Kan. — A male infant has died in an overnight house fire Sunday in Shawnee, Kansas.

At 12:52 a.m. the Shawnee Fire Department responded to the fire at 10502 west 69th Terrace shortly after 1 a.m.

After responding to the fire, the department located a victim inside the home who was pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

