KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash in Kanas City Friday evening sends an infant and multiple others to the hospital.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the area of E. 70th and Walrond Avenue.

Police on scene tell FOX4 an infant in one vehicle was critically injured. Two to three other people were also taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

The driver of the other vehicle involved is not reporting to have injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

FOX4 will update as new information becomes available.