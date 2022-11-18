KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shoppers say the rising price of food is sad for people who can’t make ends meet.

“I’m 75. I’ve never seen anything like this. I really haven’t,” Kansas City resident Joyce Alder said in an interview with FOX4 Friday. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know how people with a lot of kids make it. I really don’t.”

Nationally, there are double digit increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and canned pumpkin. The federal government estimates food prices will be up 10% this year. Historically, they usually rise just 2%.

“The need right now is significant,” Harvesters Community Food Network President and CEO Stephen Davis said in an interview with FOX4 Friday.

Davis says they’re in need of food and financial donations.

“I think with just the situation right now with the economy, with inflation, we all know, we all are experiencing, we’re paying more for groceries, we’re paying more for fuel. We’re getting into the winter months, so people are heating their house,” Davis said.

Davis says people are paying more for just about everything these days. the inflation rate in the U.S. was 7.7% in October. That is a slowdown from the inflation rate in September.

“Our families are just having a hard time getting the two ends of their paycheck to meet,” Davis said. “And then that creates a gap, and often times where people make up that gap is in their food purchases, and therefore then they don’t have enough, and that’s where they turn to our network to get the food that they need.”

If you would like to help Harvesters, click here.