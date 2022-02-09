KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two weeks after metro woman was shot and killed, detectives are asking for your help to find her killer.

Pebbles Harr was killed Jan. 25 near St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard. Investigators said they found her body when the responded to a call reporting gunfire in the area.

At the time of Harr’s death, police went door-to-door in hopes of finding people who witnessed what happened. They continue to look for key information that will lead them to a suspect.

If you have information about what happened in the final minutes of Harr’s life, police ask that you call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, or the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043.

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

