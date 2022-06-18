LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department released video Saturday showing how infrared technology was used to help the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following a massive train derailment Friday.

The infrared technology, used by the police department’s UAV team, helped determine there were no dangerous hot spots or fires in Friday’s derailment.

UAV pilots were also able to share a live link with Union Pacific personnel to help their teams coordinate a response and plan clean up strategies,” police said. “FAA officials were very generous in helping to coordinate air space since this incident was so close to the Lawrence Airport.

Police said the valuable, and potentially life-saving view would not have been possible without UAV technology.

No injuries were reported after about 20 cars from a coal train train detached from the engine and derailed causing significant damage to the rails and the railroad crossing.

The incident happened near East 1450 and North 1900 Road, north of Interstate 70.

