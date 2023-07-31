INDEPENDENCE, Mo. —A serious injury crash has closed eastbound U.S. 24 Highway in Independence, Missouri, Monday morning.

Just after 7 a.m. Independence police were called to the area of U.S. 24 Highway and Arlington Avenue.

Police say a vehicle traveling westbound on U.S. 24 Highway tried to make a left turn onto Arlington Avenue when it was struck by an eastbound truck.

One person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Kansas City Scout cameras show eastbound U.S. 24 Highway is closed at Arlington Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to seek out an alternative route.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.