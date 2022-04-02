LANSING, Kan. — A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate died Friday after being transported to St. John Hospital in Leavenworth.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy but it’s not to believed to be COVID-19 related.

Casey Wallace, 28, has been incarcerated since March 24, 2021, for distributing marijuana and possession of a firearm.

