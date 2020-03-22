Inmate escapes custody while being treated at KU hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County authorities are looking for an inmate that escaped early Sunday morning while being treated at KU hospital.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Brandon Banister escaped at about 3 a.m. from the custody of a deputy.

Last Thursday, detention center medical staff evaluated Banister and sent him for further treatment to KU hospital.

Banister was being held on local charges including; distribution of controlled substances, possession of controlled substance sand has a parole violation holdout of the state of Missouri.

He is described as standing 5’11” and weighs 220 pounds.

He was last known to be wearing a hospital gown. His last known address was in Riverside, Missouri.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work with KU Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies to locate Banister.If seen, please contact the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office at 913-573-8058 or your local law enforcement agency.