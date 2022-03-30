OLATHE, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who escaped from Johnson County’s Adult Residential Center.

Alexis Wolfgeher, 23, has black hair, but it is currently dyed red. She is 5-foot-2, and weighs 112 pounds.

Wolfgeher is currently serving time after she was convicted of opioid possession in Johnson County.

According to the Department of Corrections, Wolfgeher was taken to jail March 15 and could have been released as early as May 7, 2022.

An investigation into her escape is underway.

If you’ve seen Wolfgeher, call 911.

