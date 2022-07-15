LANSING, Kan. — Multiple people have injuries following an altercation incident at the Lansing, Kansas Correctional Facility Friday night.

Around 7 p.m., an altercation among several inmates at the jail broke out. When jail staff responded to the incident some inmates began to assault them as well, according to the Kansas Organization of State Employees.

KOSE said this fight resulted in the hospitalization of one inmate and injuries to three employees.

Corrections officers instructed inmates to return to and remain in their cells. The rest of the prison is fully secured.

“Without sufficient staff to enforce a lockdown however, many inmates on the rioting unit are refusing to comply, KOSE said in a news release Friday night. “As a result, the Kansas Department of Corrections has deployed a tactical team that is currently on-site at LCF, while teams from other Corrections Facilities are either en route or on-site to help ensure inmate compliance.”

KOSE said the jail in Leavenworth County has recently had a number of serious issues, including an inmate death earlier this week, multiple attacks among inmates and against corrections staff and reports of inmates having possession of staff radios.

“Lansing has also been suffering from severe understaffing levels — every week this year, this prison has hovered around a 30% staff vacancy rate,” KOSE continued. “For years we have tried to work with KDOC, the Governor’s Office, and other state agencies to bring on enough staff at Lansing and other critically understaffed state facilities. KDOC management continues to use the same formula while expecting different results, so incidents like the one tonight continue to occur. What is it going to take for KDOC to take staffing and safety seriously?”

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX4 it was requested to assist with exterior traffic control and assist Lansing police with that duty.

