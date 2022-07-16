LANSING, Kan. — An inmate remains under observation Saturday morning after being stabbed by another inmate at the Lansing, Kansas Correctional Facility Friday night.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, two inmates were fighting which resulted in a stabbing. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

As jail staff responded to the incident, other inmates began to assault the staff.

Four staff were injured and received first aid on site. Later, one of them decided to get an additional check from an outside medical provider.

Corrections officers instructed inmates to return to and remain in their cells. The rest of the prison is fully secured.

