Mugshot of Ron R. Larsen, Jr. provided by the Kansas Dept. of Corrections

LANSING, Kan. — A Kansas prison inmate will spend an additional 17 years behind bars for attacking a Lansing prison guard.

A Leavenworth County judge sentenced 37-year-old Ron R. Larsen, Jr. for aggravated battery and having contraband in a correctional facility. Larsen was convicted in October.

Larsen was serving time in the Lansing Correction Facility for Johnson County kidnapping, aggravated burglary and theft charges.

Court records show that on Nov. 3, 2021, Larsen attacked a female corrections officer. He hit her in the head multiple times, including after she was knocked to the floor.

Documents show the guard was knocked unconscious. Larsen continued to hit the officer in the head, causing a traumatic brain injury, as well as multiple fractures to her face and ribs.

Two other inmates stepped in and pulled Larsen off the officer, according to records.

The officer was hospitalized due to her injuries, and she continues to undergo rehabilitation.

After the attack, Larson was transferred from the Lansing Correctional Facility to a prison near Wichita.

According to the records kept by the Kansas Department of Corrections, Larsen has been in and out of prison since 2004, and has a long history of disciplinary actions on his record.

