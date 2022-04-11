LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 34-year-old man who was an inmate at the Lansing, Kansas Correctional Facility was sentenced for smuggling contraband into the jail.

George Phillips was sentenced Monday to three years and seven months for two counts of trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

On November 29, 2021, a jury found Phillips guilty of two counts of trafficking contraband into the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Phillips was first found with a cell phone in his cell on January 23, 2016. It was a sole occupancy cell. When the officers for Lansing Correctional Facility did a search they found Phillips lying on his bed with the phone underneath him. They further found a cell phone charger in the wall.

The officers testified when they searched the cell, they did it by surprise rushing in, in order to find the evidence.

On August 20, 2016, Phillips had a sole occupancy cell and was out of it at the time. The officers at the jail once again searched his cell to find yet another cellphone. This time the cell phone was found on top of a collection of books with a list of phone numbers.

Representatives of the Lansing jail and Department of Corrections described cell phones as one of the most dangerous possessions inmates can have.

Phillips is currently being held in the Sedgwick County jail after being shot by police multiple times in March 2021, in the parking lot of a Wichita fast-food restaurant during a domestic violence incident and he was holding a BB gun when officers confronted him.

Body-camera footage that was released showed one officer yelling “drop the gun” before officers fired multiple shots, hitting Phillips.