Inmate that escaped custody at KU Hospital captured in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An inmate that escaped custody earlier this week while being treated at KU Hospital is now back in custody.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office reported that 34-year-old Brandon Banister escaped early Sunday morning from the custody of a deputy.

Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy Jon Bazzano confirmed with FOX4 Thursday night that Banister surrendered himself to authorities and is in custody at the Clay County Jail.

Last Thursday, detention center medical staff evaluated Banister and sent him for further treatment to KU hospital. No further details were released.

Banister was being held on local charges including; distribution of controlled substances, possession of controlled substance sand has a parole violation holdout of the state of Missouri.