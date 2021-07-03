Innocent bystander dead after shots fired during altercation in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Just before noon Saturday, two individuals were involved in an altercation in a retail store in Kansas City, Kansas when one of the people went to the trunk of their car and retrieved a gun from their vehicle and began shooting at the other.

That individual then struck a park cared which hit an innocent bystander who was sent to an area hospital where they died from their injuries.

One of the two individuals involved in the altercation are in custody.

Despite gunshots being fired, no injuries are reported from the gunfire.