MERRIAM, Kan. — A Merriam police chase ended with two officers injured, and at least two innocent drivers were hit. Now a Kansas man faces six felony charges.

The chaos all started Sunday in a neighborhood not to far from the Merriam Police Department. The window where the initial burglary happened is still boarded up.

The suspect left before police arrived, then he returned. Intent on enticing police, he hit a patrol car with his car, and the chase started.

That’s when Doug Langford and his wife were thrust into the middle of this madness at 75th Street and Frontage Road.

“We had been stopped for about 3 seconds, and then it just felt like an explosion,” Langford said. “That’s the only thing I can say, like a bomb went off.”

The impact pushed Langford and his wife Terry into the middle of the intersection.

“When I turned around, I saw a white pickup truck whose hood was smashed in,” Langford said.

“I was trying to compute why he hit us so fast. I saw six police cars chasing him. He went around us, and then when I turned around to look in front of us, there was three or four more police cars coming.”

Langford’s wife was bleeding from her nose and dazed.

The chased continued with as many as six law enforcement agencies trying to catch up with the suspect before he drove into a dead-in road.

Richard Blanner is now charged with six felonies, including one count of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

“It’s very scary, and it can be very scary for the officers as well,” Merriam Police Capt. Jeremiah Waters said. “Our officers are very well trained to handle situations like this, but even when you are faced with it, it’s different than being in a training situation.”

“We know it could have been a lot worse. We’re just glad we came out of it pretty unscathed,” Langford said.

Langford said he’s glad that his grandchildren weren’t in the back of the car, which is now totaled.

In all, four police cars that Blanner hit were damaged. The two officers who were injured had minor injuries and will be OK.