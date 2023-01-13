TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly announced her annual budget on Thursday.

The budget outlines the governor’s plan to provide tax relief for Kansans, fully fund schools and make one-time investments to pay off debts and expand healthcare.

“My budget reflects my plan to responsibly cut taxes, continue growing our economy, fully fund education, and strengthen our infrastructure and workforce,” Kelly said. “We’re building a better Kansas for working families and retirees — all while maintaining a balanced budget.”

As part of the Governor’s “Axing Your Taxes” plan, the budget includes a proposal to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries, diapers and feminine hygiene products by April 1, 2023.

View the Governor’s full budget recommendations here.