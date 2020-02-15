Inside the CDC: Monitoring the coronavirus in real time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA -- On Thursday, February 14, the Centers for Disease Control allowed cameras into the Emergency Operations Center for the first time since the outbreak of the novel corona virus.

"There's a lot of activity going on - it's settling into a rhythm and there's still a lot of urgency about different aspects of the response and that will be going on for some weeks yet," Edward Rouse, senior advisory of emergency operations at the CDC, said.

Thousands have died in China from the illness. The biggest concern for American health officials now is to prevent the virus from spreading here. That means deploying and managing active screening stations and quarantines across the country.

The CDC has deployed around 800 employees across the US at airports and federal quarantine stations to manage the outbreak of the coronavirus. Inside the emergency operations center, they're not just tracking the coronavirus. They are also managing Ebola and polio.

"The cases in the United States have mostly been in travelers who are returning from Hubei province in Central China," Dr. Jay Butler, Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases, said. "There have been two instances of transmission in the US that have been household contacts from people who returned from Wuhan and developed symptoms.”

The CDC says 42 of the 50 states now have at least one person under investigation for the coronavirus, none of them in the south.

Currently, there are 11 airports across the u-s that screen passengers for the coronavirus including Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson international.

The CDC has issued a travel advisory for Americans to not go to China unless it's essential.