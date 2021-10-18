Inspection finds pest control problems at Kansas City senior apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A recent inspection by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, HUD, found pest control issues at a federally subsidized senior apartment complex FOX4 has been telling you about.

Last Monday, FOX4 told you Opportunities Pavilion Senior Center residents said they’re living in unsafe conditions with drug use on the property, even prostitution.

Since that story, residents said they have been retaliated against. That’s how they explain all the chairs in the common areas of Building A being removed and locked up.

Residents said Sunday church services had to be held outside since chairs were taken from the community center.

“It’s going to get colder,” resident Patricia Krikorian said.

The FOX4 Weather Team says temperatures were in the 50’s that morning.

“We want the chairs so] we can come together and visit and have our coffee together, and just for the companionship, and not have to stay in our apartments all the time,” Krikorian said.

“We’re on a holding pattern for dying, and if we have problems or something, we need to have people close to us that will help us when we fall on the floor that will call for help,” resident Louise Piainter said. “And we just need companionship.”

Rent is subsidized by HUD.

Three days after our previous story, HUD did an inspection here.

HUD said in part: On last week, local HUD staff visited the property to observe conditions. Property management identified some areas of concern for remedial action, including pest control actions, and has committed to address them. HUD will follow up in the coming weeks to ensure those items are addressed. This was not a formal inspection so there is no report to share at this time.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R- Missouri) also weighed in: “Landlords who participate in federal housing programs and receive taxpayer dollars have an obligation to ensure that their units do not jeopardize the health and safety of the tenants they serve. HUD must address these claims of horrific living conditions, and work to provide the residents of Opportunities Pavilion Senior Center with the relief they deserve.”

The city of Kansas City, Missouri says Opportunities Pavilion has received two Healthy Homes complaints this year.

There was a front door unit with no lock and a garbage room that was dirty and had bugs and spider webs.

Back on the property Monday, once again, a resident came to the complex’s defense.

“If they’re so unhappy, why don’t they move, if it’s that bad?” resident Jerry Jackson said.

“I can’t move,” Krikorian responded. “I don’t have money to move, and I don’t know where I would go anyways.”

FOX4 again got the local property manager on the phone who wouldn’t comment.

She referred us to the parent company, Community Realty Management, which hasn’t returned our calls and emails in the last week.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II also issued the following statement to FOX4 on the matter:

“No Kansas Citian should be forced to live in squalor due to landlord abuse or incompetence. If there is any validity to what has been alleged by these tenants, then the conditions of the apartment complex are completely unacceptable.

“It’s important that there is a swift and positive resolution to these complaints, and I will do everything possible to ensure that occurs. My office has already reached out to HUD for more information, and they have agreed to keep me apprised of their findings.”