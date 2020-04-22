Inspections begin at KCK rehab center battling major virus outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Inspections are now underway inside the Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation facility.

Twenty-seven people who once lived at the facility have died from COVID-19. The latest two deaths announced Wednesday.

The deaths accounts for a-quarter of the deadly COVID-19 cases in the state of Kansas.

During a daily update with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Secretary of Health and Environment, Dr. Lee Norman said the state and federal government is working with different agencies to prevent an outbreak like this in the future.

“We are reviewing the infection control practices and patient safety and staff safety for that matter,” Norman said. “There should be able to go back and go back to a full normal existence once the cleansing and once the ‘x’ number of days out are sufficient so there is not transmission of new cases.”

FOX4 spoke to the daughter of Georgia Mae Robertson, Tuesday.

She died after contracting COVID-19 while living at Riverbend.

Gee Gee Robertson says she was furious after learning that the Wyandotte County Unified Government’s Health Department identified a Riverbend employee, who came to work sick, for sparking the outbreak.

“A lot of the care facilities here don’t even have it because they shut it down. they shut it down. if you knew this person came in like that, why were they allowed into the facility?” Robertson said.

In addition to state inspections at Riverbend, Wyandotte County is forming a long-term care facility task force to help shape new guidelines for nursing homes.

Ninety-four patients and 24 staff now have confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Riverbend. Eight residents remain in the hospital.

Riverbend says 90% percent of residents impacted by COVID-19 are stable.