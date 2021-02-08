Inspired by Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi, pet food company pays adoption fees for dogs at KC shelter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Pet Project is celebrating an amazing Chiefs football season. Even though the Chiefs didn’t win Super Bowl LV, there is still a bright side.

The animal shelter says all 88 dogs at its shelter can be adopted for free thanks to Ziwi pets.

Ziwi pets, a pet food company from New Zealand, sponsored the adoptions of the dozens of pets. The company will also give new pet parents a pet pack with treats to take home.

In honor of Kansas City’s amazing season, we’re excited to announce that @ziwipets is sponsoring the adoptions of every adoptable dog in our shelter. All 88 dogs that are currently available are fee-waived thanks to ZIWI. Visit https://t.co/5eP3udioEE to see our available pets. pic.twitter.com/6U9u2uWZn9 — KC Pet Project (@kcpetproject) February 8, 2021

ZIWI says it was inspired to help after seeing the partnership KC Pet Project has with Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi. The Derrick Nnadi Foundation celebrated winning the Super Bowl in 2020 by paying adoption fees for more than 100 dogs. He renewed the effort for the past season.

KC Pet Project has two metro locations, one at Zona Rosa and the other at its main campus.

You can also view adoptable pets online on KC Pet Project’s website.