Instagram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp experienced an outage impacting users across the globe on Friday.

According to social media reports, all three apps started experienced issues around 1:34 p.m. ET.

Instagram users saw “5xx Server Error” on the site.

But, shortly after 2:30 p.m. Facebook reportedly said services have been restored:

FB says services have been restored: “Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience.” https://t.co/r7jWnH6pE5 — Ezra Kaplan (@EzraNBC) March 19, 2021

According to DownDetector, there were over 63,000 outage reports since 1:35 p.m. ET.

Developing…

Screenshot from DownDetector.com