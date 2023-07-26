KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Over 3,000 BPU customers were without power Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas. This as temperatures reached 100 degrees with a heat index of 111.

BPU tells FOX4 the outages were caused due to intense heat and heavy load causing several wires to burn.

Crews are currently working to restore the outages at this time. BPU expects to have all power restored just after 6 p.m.

Just before7:10 p.m. there were 10 outages reported with just over 30 customers affected, according to BPU’s outage map.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.