Intense storm with 100 mph winds causes widespread damage across Midwest

Downed trees and a utility pole in front of the home of Tim and Patricia Terres in Walcott, Iowa after high winds and heavy rain passed through the area Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Davenport, Iowa. (Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad City Times via AP)

A tree fell across vehicles at a home in West Des Moines, Iowa, after a severe thunderstorm moved across Iowa on Monday Aug. 10, 2020, downing trees, power lines and damaging buildings. (AP Photo/David Pitt)

Seth James clears downed tree limbs from S Downey St in front of his home in Walcott after high winds and heavy rain passed through the area Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Davenport, Iowa. (Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad City Times via AP)

Picture of overturned semi on I-35 in Iowa just north of Des Moines.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An intense wind storm called a derecho blustered across the Midwest yesterday, producing tornado-like wind speeds and widespread damage.

The derecho moved from southeast South Dakota through Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and into Ohio yesterday, Aug. 10. That’s about 770 miles in only 14 hours. It also clipped Wisconsin and Michigan.

Wind speeds in some cases exceed 100 mph.

Pictures taken in Iowa shows trees snapped in half. In West Des Moines, a tree fell on two vehicles in a driveway. Reports indicated damage to buildings and power lines.

MidAmerican Energy said nearly 101,000 customers in the Des Moines area were without power after the storm

Farther east in Walcott, images show downed trees and utility poles, the trunks snapped in two. Other trees were uprooted, and semis were pushed over on their sides on the interstate.

A derecho is defined as an intense, long-lived straight-line wind storm that can produce destruction similar to that of a tornado, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith. Damage usually happens in a straight swath.

A devastating Super Derecho happened in 2009 in the southern Midwest. It was one of the strongest on record and traveled more than 1,000 miles in 24 hours, causing $500 million in damage, widespread power outages and killing a handful of people.

