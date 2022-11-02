KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A firefighter with the Inter City Fire Protection District was injured Wednesday night while helping with multiple grass fires.

The fire department said the two fires were located at E. 13th and Truman Avenue and in the 900 block of Blue ridge.

One fire crews were able to put out quickly but another was being fueled by 15 mile per hour winds.

The fire department said the firefighter’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and were due to a fall.

Mutual aid from all over the metro were called in to help put out the flames and protect area homeless camps.

Jewell estimates at least 20 fires have been set in the past couple of weeks in the Blue Summit area and thinks it was more likely intentionally set than carelessness.

Crews battling more brush fires tonight in Blue Summit off 435 at Truman. One firefighter has been hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/srKWGON2P2 — Dave D'Marko (@DaveDMarko) November 3, 2022

“It’s frustrating, it’s wearing our people out and obviously it’s not just here it’s around the metro. Jewell said. “We’re relatively busy throughout the year but not like this and you can feel the high winds coming in and they are dangerous. We knew somebody was going to get hurt sometime and tonight we injured a firefighter.”

There’s a $1,000 reward for helping catch whoever may be responsible.

Fire concerns continue Thursday as the National Weather Service has winds increasing to around 25 to 35 mph Thursday. NWS said relative humidity will also increase, which will help mitigate fire weather.

The Inter City Fire Protection District is a combo fire district located between Independence, Missouri and Kansas City, Missouri.

