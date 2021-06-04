Interactive map, texts helping Missouri kids get free meals this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new interactive map will help families find free meals for their children this summer.

It’s the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ Summer Food Service Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The link opens up to the map with markers. Users can find the times and days of when the program will offer the free meals by clicking on a marker near your location.

There are hundreds of sites like churches, schools and YMCA’s where community organizations are handing out breakfast and lunch from the program.

Another way to access the map is to text “summer meals” to 97779,

It’s open to children 18 years and younger. The children don’t have to register, and there is no fee.

The map is found on the Missouri DHSS website.