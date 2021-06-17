Intern program named after assistant prosecutor who died of COVID-19 in January

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An assistant Jackson County Prosecutor will be remembered through the office’s intern program.

JoEllen Englebart died Jan. 2, 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19. The 32-year-old gave birth to a baby boy shortly before her death, but family said she was never able to hold him.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Facebook that it named it’s intern program after Englebart. She was a former intern and also led the program.

The dedication means Englebart’s memory will be involved in leading dozens of young lawyers. This year, according to prosecutors, there are 18 lawyers from area schools in the program.