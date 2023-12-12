KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Weeks after Kansas City’s International Prayer of Prayer launched an investigation, its founder has confessed to “inappropriate behavior” over 20 years ago.

“My moral failures were real,” Mike Bickle wrote in a letter Tuesday.

However, the IHOPKC founder said he’s not admitting to “more intense sexual activities” he’s been accused of.

In October, the International House of Prayer announced Bickle would not be teaching or preaching as it looked into sexual misconduct accusations. The leadership team called the accusations against Bickle unsettling.

Three former IHOPKC leaders said they were credible after multiple women came forward detailing years of abuse. They said they brought their concerns to Bickle first, but he “rebuffed” those, and then they went straight to current leaders.

International House of Prayer announced on Sunday it has hired a third-party firm to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations.

“IHOPKC does not control this investigation, meaning that it has no ability to dictate the process or outcome,” the church wrote in an update.

International House of Prayer leaders did not have a set timeline for when the investigation would be finished.

At this point, Bickle is not facing any criminal charges.

In his letter Tuesday, the IHOPKC founder said he “quickly and sincerely repented in a way that resulted in receiving assurance from God.”

“Some may wonder why I am just now making a public statement 20+ years later? It is because I was recently confronted about things that I said or did 20+ years ago — things I believed were dealt with and under the blood of Jesus,” Bickle said.

Bickle said he’s asking for forgiveness from the IHOPKC community and many others.