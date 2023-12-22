KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s International Prayer of Prayer announced Friday night it has parted ways with founder Mike Bickle days after he confessed to “inappropriate behavior” over 20 years ago.

IHOPKC also announced Friday that Executive Director Stuart Greaves has resigned and has also stepped down from the board of directors. Kurt Fuller will be temporarily taking over executive director responsibilities.

“Since taking over management of the crisis, the executive committee has received new information to now confirm a level of inappropriate behavior on the part of Mike Bickle that requires IHOPKC to immediately, formally and permanently separate from him,” spokesperson Eric Volz announced in a video on social media Friday.

In October, the International House of Prayer announced Bickle would not be teaching or preaching as it looked into sexual misconduct accusations. The leadership team called the accusations against Bickle unsettling.

Three former IHOPKC leaders said they were credible after multiple women came forward detailing years of abuse. They said they brought their concerns to Bickle first, but he “rebuffed” those, and then they went straight to current leaders.

International House of Prayer announced earlier this month it has hired a third-party firm to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations.

International House of Prayer leaders did not have a set timeline for when the investigation would be finished.

At this point, Bickle is not facing any criminal charges.