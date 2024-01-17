SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A shooting on the eastern Caribbean island of Trinidad left three people dead and five others wounded, police said Wednesday.

The violence occurred late Tuesday in the northwest town of Morvant when a van drove up to a group of men gathered outdoors and opened fire, police told reporters.

The conditions of the wounded weren’t immediately known. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting, although police are investigating whether it was gang-related. No arrests have been made.

At least 27 killings have been reported so far this year on the island of around 1.5 million people, according to local media reports.