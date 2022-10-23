KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 470 Eastbound near Raytown Road is closed due to a grass fire.

The Kansas City Missouri Police department said the fire began as a mulch fire and spread with high winds in the area around 11 a.m.

The fire is spreading toward a residential area, Highview Estates, and the KCPD are asking residents to evacuate for their safety, according to KCPD spokesperson.

Officers are in the area knocking on doors to inform residents.

KCFD says there have not been any injuries reported in the fire.

FOX4 will keep you updated when additional information becomes available.