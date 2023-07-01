OTTAWA, Kan. — A death is under investigation after a man was found dead Saturday morning in Ottawa.
The Ottawa Police Department was sent to East 5th Street around 7 a.m. for reports of a medical emergency. Upon arrival, officers found a 35-year-old man dead.
According to OPD, they are investigating the incident and attempting to contact loved ones.
Foul play is not suspected and the death is not believed to be a danger to the community.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Ottawa Police Department detectives at 785- 242-2561 or Franklin County Emergency Communications at 785-242-1700.