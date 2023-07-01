A death is under investigation after a man was found dead Saturday morning in Ottawa.

OTTAWA, Kan. — A death is under investigation after a man was found dead Saturday morning in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Police Department was sent to East 5th Street around 7 a.m. for reports of a medical emergency. Upon arrival, officers found a 35-year-old man dead.

According to OPD, they are investigating the incident and attempting to contact loved ones.

Foul play is not suspected and the death is not believed to be a danger to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Ottawa Police Department detectives at 785- 242-2561 or Franklin County Emergency Communications at 785-242-1700.