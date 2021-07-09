Homicide investigation continues in quiet Raymore neighborhood after woman killed

RAYMORE, Mo — Raymore Police and Detectives from the KC Metro Squad returned to a home on South Lakeshore Dr. Friday, to continue their homicide investigation of 39-year-old Katie Kellen.

The home in a quiet neighborhood on Silver Lake is now a crime scene. Police were called to the house just before 8:30 Thursday, where they found Kellen dead.

Detectives questioned neighbors about what they may know, including Katie Miller.

“Asking if we saw anything suspicious or heard anything in the last day or so,” Kellen said. “This is a relatively quiet neighborhood and there wasn’t anything that was notable.”

Neighbors tell FOX4 they did not hear a gunshot or commotion coming from the home. Many of them did not even know police were there, as the officers rolled in quietly. Several neighbors said it is not the first time they have seen police at the home, but never as many.

“I mean there were at least 10 different vehicles and they had everything taped off pretty quickly,” Miller said. “I don’t know if it’s a complete surprise something happened there but as far as a homicide investigation, anything like that, that’s pretty surprising in this area.”

Raymore police confirmed they have been called to the home on a few occasions since 2018 but did not provide details as to why. Neighbors say Kellen lived at the address with her mom.

Miller says Thursday night, she saw police searching the yard around the home but spent most of their time inside of it. Officers indicated this may not be a random act of violence, which she and others in this quiet neighborhood find comforting.

“We lock our doors and we have security so I think I think as far as the police are concerned we don’t have anything that we need to worry about,” Miller said.

Police do not have anyone in custody and have not identified a suspect, so they are asking for the public’s help. If you know anything, call the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.