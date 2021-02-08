Investigation into crash involving Chiefs’ Britt Reid that injured child could take weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say the investigation into a serious crash involving a Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach will take time.

That wreck involving outside line backers coach Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid happened Thursday night on I-435 south on the Stadium Drive ramp.

An application for a search warrant says the officer could smell a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages on Reid and his eyes were bloodshot and red at the scene of an accident near the Chiefs facilities.

Kansas City Attorney Howard Lotven said vials that test for blood alcohol are usually sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol lab.

“That usually takes 4-8 weeks. Only because they are testing those blood tests from all around the state,” said Lotven, who has both defended and prosecuted cases involving investigation into possibly impaired drivers.

Kansas City police released a statement Monday that read in part:

“Most serious-injury/fatality crashes take weeks to investigate, as do criminal investigations. This is no different. Prosecutors typically would like a completed case file in order to file charges or decline, depending on what the evidence would indicate. In cases like this that may include toxicology, crash reconstruction, witness statements and a variety of other related pieces.”

The document shows Reid told the officer investigating the crash he had 2-3 drinks and was on Adderall. Lotven said prescription and over the counter medications can be considered in investigations of impairment.

Police say the crash left a 5-year-old girl critically injured and she has a brain injury.

“My heart goes out to that young lady. I’m also a dad so I get that. I have concerns obviously on both sides,” Andy Reid said.

Family have identified the child through a GoFundMe page as Ariel and say she has yet to wake up from a coma.

The KCPD documents noted “multiple prior DUI contacts,” though Britt Reid’s criminal records only show one prior DUI conviction. Lotven said that only should be considered if Reid were to be charged, which he hasn’t, and it looks it likely will be weeks before a decision.

The Kansas City Police Department has scheduled a news conference for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The agency said an accident investigation sergeant won’t speak specifically about this case, but more generally about the timeline and procedures for investigations like it.