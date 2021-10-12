Man dies after shooting at Independence and Paseo in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon near Independence Avenue and the Paseo.

The deadly shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. A man with gunshot wounds was transported to a hospital where he died.

Investigators said the shooting happened at an area where people who are homeless are known to gather.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous. There’s a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.