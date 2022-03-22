KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The investigation into the deadly crash that claimed the life of a Parkville woman will take weeks, if not months, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

Sherri Wheeler, 60, of Parkville died after she hit a tractor trailer that had crashed through the barrier on Interstate 70 after it was sideswiped by a pickup.

Guy Johnson, 36, of Kansas City, Missouri and 35-year-old Cornelius Banks were injured in the crash.

A captain with the Kansas Turnpike said investigators are looking into the toxicology reports of everyone involved in the crash. They are also looking into the drivers’ commercial vehicle documents and other angles that will help determine what caused the crash.

The Turnpike Authority also said there was extensive damage to the barriers on Interstate 70 in the area where the crash happened.

Engineers and inspectors are working to determine to extent of that damage. Repairs will be made once the assessment is complete.

