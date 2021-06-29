Investigation into KC police shooting of Malcolm Johnson sent to prosecutors, MSHP says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it has handed over its investigation into the deadly police shooting of Malcolm Johnson to prosecutors for review.

Johnson was shot and killed by Kansas City police on March 25 inside a BP gas station at 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue. Police said they were attempting to take him into custody because was a suspect in a domestic violence shooting. KCPD said he fired at police first, injuring one officer.

But it early June, a group of local pastors released two new videos from inside the gas station, raising questions about the police shooting.

One surveillance video shows the moment the Kansas City officers approached Johnson and what followed. The actual shooting takes place out of the security camera’s view. Another video, taken from a cell phone, shows five officers in a physical struggle with Johnson and gunfire erupts.

The frustrated clergy believe the police department’s initial report and the footage contradicted each other. They also don’t believe that, even with Johnson’s long criminal history, he deserved to be shot.

“When they entered the store, you could clearly see that they already had their minds made up, that this was going to be a somewhat violent confrontation,” said Rev. Emanuel Cleaver III with the group Getting to the Heart of the Matter.

While they initially challenged the highway patrol’s investigation, the group later said they feel better about the investigation after talking with the agency. Highway patrol spokesman Sgt. Bill Lowe said their job isn’t to determine if the shooting was justified. They’re just required to lay out all the facts.

Lowe confirmed to FOX4 on Tuesday that MSHP has now handed over its investigation to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Prosecutors will determine if the shooting was justified or not and if any charges should be filed or not. There’s no specific timeline for when that decision will occur.