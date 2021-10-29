Investigation into stolen mail leads police to additional stolen property

LOUISBURG, Kan. — Police arrested a man suspected of stealing mail out of boxes in the Louisburg area.

The department said someone contacted an officer just after 5 a.m. Friday after witnessing a man removing items from a postal box near South First and Rogers streets. The witnesses said the man was driving a black car.

Officers used the information from the witness to track down the suspect. The department said investigators located the black car and arrested the man they believe is involved in the theft.

Investigators also determine the suspect had taken items from unlocked vehicles and storage sheds in the same area. Officers said the suspect hoped to pawn or sell the stolen items.

The police department said it has been able to identify the owners of most of the stolen property, but they are still investigating.