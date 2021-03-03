Investigation links pet sickness, death to metro-made flea and tick collar

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Could the flea and tick collar you put on your pet be hurting them? The results of a new investigation are concerning for pet owners.

Whether its man’s best friends or a furry feline, pets are a part of the family, and many owners love them like their own children. When you put a flea and tick collar on them, you expect it to be safe for them to wear.

But an investigation that published this morning by the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting along with USA Today discovered a troubling trend.

After looking over thousands of federal documents from the EPA, investigators learned there have been more than 75,000 complaints about the Seresto-brand flea and tick collar over the past nine years. They discovered close to 1,700 dogs and cats wearing this collar died.

Elanco Animal Health recently bought Bayer Animal Health, which for years did research in Shawnee on animal products like the flea and tick collar in question.

Bayer created this collar with the brand name Seresto, and Elanco now sells it. It uses two types of pesticides to kill fleas and ticks, releasing small amounts of chemicals onto your pet over time. Investigators found evidence this collar might be killing dogs and cats, too.

Elanco did not have an immediate statement in response to the investigation. FOX4 has attempted to contact the company and will provide their response when it’s made available.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regulates all products with pesticides and responded by saying they believe it is still safe enough. They noted that some warnings exist on the product’s packaging. Despite the complaints, the product will stay on the market.

An EPA spokesperson said they believe some pets just might be more sensitive to this particular pesticide combination than others.

The EPA has never warned the public about this Seresto product, and there is no evidence to think the agency will anytime soon.

Not only are pets having problems with the Seresto flea and tick collar. Humans might be too. More than 1,000 people have reported health problems from it, mostly rashes.

Almost all flea and tick collars contain pesticide, so if your dog or cat are having health problems, that could be the cause. You should consult your vet before using chemicals in tandem with your pets.