GARDNER, Kan. — An investigation following a shooting incident involving police officers in Gardner, Kansas on Wednesday has determined the suspect’s injuries were from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Olathe Police Department reports the injuries happened after the 22-year-old suspect pointed a handgun at an officer.

Gardner officers were responding to a welfare check just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 17900 block of S. Moonlight Road when they encountered the suspect armed with a handgun.

The suspect was taken into custody and is expected to survive his injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

As a matter of standard procedure, the involved officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation by the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:

Call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

Please get help immediately.