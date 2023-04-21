BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — An investigation in underway after a body was discovered in a burning RV outside a Blue Springs home.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning crews from the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District received a call from a neighbor about a fire at a home in the 1200 block of southwest Morningside Drive.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found an RV on fire in the driveway of the home. While extinguishing the flames crews discovered a body inside the RV. Investigators say right now it’s unclear if the victim was a man or woman, but crews are working to identify the deceased person.

Investigators say the RV didn’t belong to the homeowner, but a friend of the homeowner’s son. The RV arrived at the home earlier this week.

Investigators say the license plate attached to the RV was not registered to the vehicle. The Blue Springs Police Department and state Fire Marshal are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.