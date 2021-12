KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers are investigating after someone found a man suffering from gunshot injuries near a home.

Officers were called to a neighborhood near E. Truman Road and Jackson Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Monday. Police said the victim died before emergency crews arrived to take him to a hospital.

Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses as crime scene personnel searched the area for evidence.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.